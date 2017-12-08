Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Stereogum Sessions
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Week In Pop
Tracking Down
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
New Music
Videos
Lists
Share < br />this article:
Chance The Weatherman
Chris DeVille
@chrisdeville
| December 8, 2017 - 3:32 pm
Share < br />this article:
Tags:
Chance The Rapper
Recommended for you
Watch Chance The Rapper Host
SNL
Watch Chance The Rapper’s
SNL
Promo With Eminem & Leslie Jones
Watch Chance The Rapper Talk Drake, Hosting
SNL
, & More On
Fallon
A Dance Party Breaks Out In Chance The Rapper’s
SNL
Promo
Watch Chance The Rapper & Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform “Dear Theodosia” Together
Chance The Rapper To Host
SNL
Next Month, Taylor Swift & Eminem Announced As Musical Guests
Comments
Show the rest of the comments
Stereogum Digest
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter. You will receive a confirmation shortly.
Sign Up
Heavy Rotation
All »
G Perico – 2 Tha Left
Coma Cinema – Loss Memory
Red Death – Formidable Darkness
Miguel – War & Leisure
Björk – Utopia
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland
Fits – All Belief Is Paradise
Bethlehem Steel – Party Naked Forever
In Case You Missed It
31 Essential Shoegaze Tracks
36 Essential '80s Pop Metal Tracks
26 Essential Songs From The NYC Rock Resurgence
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel