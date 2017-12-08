The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

There’s something beautifully perverse about Father John Misty making such a regular prestigey music video for “Leaving LA,” a song that’s 13 minutes long. It’s a beautifully shot video of an amazing song, but who has 13 minutes for that? Who has the patience to keep staring at this particular YouTube video for that long? This week’s picks are below.

I am impressed at Uzi’s ability to maintain a deadpan stare while a terrifying dog is barking a foot or two away from his face. It’s like that video of Matt Barnes pretending to throw a ball in the face of an unflinching Kobe Bryant.

The whole Natural Born Killers barrage-of-footage editing style is a bit tired, but N.E.R.D. have really got something in the dancer Mette Towley. She is an absolute tower of strength and charisma, and she should be in every video.

When was the last time you saw someone pull off a Biblical-allegory reveal and a this-is-all-fake meta-move in the space of a single shot? Also, I like that Miya Folick’s haircut in this video is the exact opposite of a mohawk.

A gorgeous combination of choreography and setting, even if I did spend the end of the video wondering when the guy was going to go back and pick up his jacket.

There’s so much beautifully-shot rap-video silliness at work here, but the ending, where Buddy’s buddy tells him to shut the fuck up, is where it truly becomes great.