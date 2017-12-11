Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Shares Second Apology To Woman He Kicked In The Face

On Saturday night, while his band Queens Of The Stone Age were performing at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Los Angeles, frontman Josh Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face. She’s written about how he looked right at her and smiled just before kicking her. In an initial apology, Homme write that he was “in a state of being lost in performance” when he kicked her and that he “would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows.” Perhaps realizing that this apology sucked, Homme has now shared a video of himself apologizing a second time.

In the first of two videos on the Queens Of The Stone Age Instagram, a contrite-looking Homme says, “I’d just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren. I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total dick.”

1/2 A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:59pm PST

In the second of those two videos, Homme says, “I want to be a good man, but I think last night I definitely failed that that. And that means I failed my family and my friends, as well… I’m gonna have to figure out some stuff, I think. Because rock ’n’ roll’s a wonderful thing. It’s supposed to save and help people and not mess them up.” After extending his apology to his bandmates and to the members of him family, Homme tells Lauren, “I understand that you have to do whatever you have to do.”

2/2 A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

On an Instagram post from Lauren, Eddie Vedder’s wife Jill commented, writing, “I’m so very sorry this happened to you … this guy is a piece of shit .. never liked him… I’m horrified .. and truly disgusted …” (You can see a screenshot of her comment here.) Meanwhile, the celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, a friend of Homme, tweeted this:

Waking up in Bhutan to the Josh Homme @QOTSA shit and still in the WTF!!!??!! Phase. Senseless. And a weak ass apology. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 11, 2017

I’m not going to deny that Josh Homme @qotsa is a friend any more than I’m going to deny that what he did was reckless, stupid and harmful — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) December 11, 2017