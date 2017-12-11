The Killers Cover The Smiths, Brandon Flowers Tells Photog He Won’t Kick Him In The Face At KROQ Christmas

Morrissey was scheduled to headline the second night of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show this past weekend. But surprising absolutely nobody, Morrissey pulled out of the show a day before it was set to happen. The Killers, who did play last night’s show, had an icy little subtweet for Morrissey. During their set, the band covered “This Charming Man,” the classic from Morrissey’s old band the Smiths. Here’s a fan-made video of that performance:

The Killers covering “This Charming Man” by The Smiths, considering Morrissey cancelled this Acoustic Christmas. pic.twitter.com/G833Ji99OD — r[Y]an (@rubix_ryan) December 11, 2017

During the show, frontman Brandon Flowers also made an implicit comment about another of the weekend’s stories. During the previous night of the KROQ Christmas show, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face. While the Killers were playing, Flowers pulled Killers photographer Rob Loud out of the photo pit and onto the stage, telling him, “I’m not gonna kick you in the face. Just come on up here. I just want to tell you to tell all your friends that you’re welcome here, and that any Killers concert, you’re safe and you’re respected.” He then dedicated a song to the photographers at the show, saying, “They make us look good. We need to take care of these people.” Here’s the video: