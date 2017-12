Vince Staples is no stranger to the Marvel universe — “BagBak” is featured in the latest Black Panther trailer — and an unreleased song of his has popped up in the new teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, an animated movie focusing on Miles Morales’ Spider-Man origin story that will be released in December 2018. Check it out below.

We just talked to Staples about superhero movies among many other things for a 2017 In Review interview.