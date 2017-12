London grime king Skepta surprise-released his Viscous EP on Halloween, and now he’s made a video for the heavy, flickering highlight “Ghost Ride,” a track that features his New York peers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast. The clip, from director AWGE, is chaotic and ominous, edited to look as murky and lo-fi as a ’90s rap video. Check it out below.

The Vicious EP is out now on Boy Better Know.