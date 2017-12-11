Stream Left Cross Chaos Ascension

The Richmond, Virginia band Left Cross play a fast, brutal, almost feverish version of old-school death metal, their lo-fi production gurgle helping their songs descend into blurry murk. The band serves as a sort of unifier between Richmond’s thriving punk and metal scenes; while the music is pure metal, the politics and context aren’t too far removed from crust punk. The band just came out with a new album called Chaos Ascension, and it sounds like a monster. Stream it below.

