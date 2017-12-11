Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) – “Pink Squirrel”

Creep Show is former Czars frontman-turned-lovably sardonic disco king John Grant’s new collaboration with the electro dance trio Wrangler (Stephen Mallinder, Phil Winter, and Benge). The group’s debut album Mr. Dynamite was announced today along with their first release, “Pink Squirrel.”

“[Creep Show] sprang fully formed a couple of years ago but in truth had been bubbling away for decades in a petri dish containing spores of seventies sci-fi, post–punk electronic music, bad taste, broken synthesizers, luscious film soundtracks, and dubious band t-shirts,” Mallinder said about the new project. Sounds good to me.

Mr. Dynamite tracklist:

01 “Mr. Dynamite”

02 “Modern Parenting”

03 “Tokyo Metro”

04 “Endangered Species”

05 “K Mart Johnny”

06 “Pink Squirrel”

07 “Lime Ricky”

08 “Fall”

09 “Safe And Sound”

Mr. Dynamite is out 3/16 via Bella Union. Pre-order it here.