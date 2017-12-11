Lorde, Bleachers, The National, Spoon To Play Ally Coalition Talent Show In NYC

Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Bleachers, Shamir, Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner of The National and Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel of Spoon have all signed on for The Ally Coalition’s 4th annual Talent Show, to take place 1/24 at New York’s Town Hall.

Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff will curate the Grammy week event, which will also feature comedians Aparna Nancherla and Phoebe Robinson, with more artists to be named. Antonoff and his fellow bandmates in Fun. — as well as Antonoff’s sister, designer Rachel Antonoff — founded The Ally Coalition in 2012 to support LGBTQ equality through education, awareness and advocacy.

“The Talent Show is my favorite night of the year,” says Jack Antonoff in a statement. “I am so happy to have my friends on stage to build awareness and raise money for LGBTQ youth.” Rachel Antonoff will host the evening.

Also on 1/24, The Ally Coalition will host a mentorship lunch that will connect clients from New Alternatives for LGBTQ Youth, a New York-based organization that helps LGBTQ youth transition to stable adult lives, with representatives from Out Leadership, a global network of senior business leaders.

Last year’s Talent Show featured Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, among others, and raised more than $100,000 for New Alternatives.

Tickets for Jan. 24’s Talent Show go on sale 12/12 at 4 p.m., with VIP tickets including premier seating and admission to the after party.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.