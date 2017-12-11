Oh Sees – “Drowned Beast” Video

John Dwyer’s frequently-name-changing project Oh Sees (or Thee Oh Sees, or OCS, or whatever) put out a new album called Orc a few months ago, and today the San Francisco band has shared a video for “Drowned Beast.” It’s a colorful, eye-popping clip created by Dr D Foothead. “I wrote this song mostly in the studio and it was, in my mind, about the insatiable hunger of mankind, but sort of bent in this weird fantastical way,” Dwyer said in a statement. I always love working with Dr Foothead because his take is always coming from some other world, as is evident in this far out animation.” Watch it via Adult Swim below.

Orc is out now via Castle Face.