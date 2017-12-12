Frank Ocean Teases His Grand Theft Auto Radio Station

Today, Grand Theft Auto Online has launched a new update called Doomsday Heist — essentially a whole new game. With Doomsday Heist, players will get to mess around with new vehicles, weapons, and storylines. And there’s also a whole new radio station. Like Flying Lotus before him, Ocean, it appears, has his own radio station in the Grand Theft Auto world. And as he teased on his own Tumblr, the Grand Theft Auto station, just like Ocean’s Beats 1 Radio show, is called Blonded Radio. Doomsday Heist is live now, so go ahead and start exploring.

UPDATE: Pitchfork reports that Ocean’s radio station includes six songs from Ocean himself, all of them previously released. It also features Ocean-curated songs from people like Jay-Z, Aphex Twin, Panda Bear, Future, (Sandy) Alex G, Todd Rundgren, Burial, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Schoolboy Q, Marvin Gaye, and Curtis Mayfield. Here’s the complete list of songs:

Todd Rundgren – “International Feel”

Panda Bear – “Mr. Noah”

Frank Ocean – “Provider”

Schoolboy Q – “Kno Ya Wrong” (Featuring. Lance Skiiiwalker)

SWV – “Rain”

Joy Again – “On A Farm”

Frank Ocean – “Ivy”

Curtis Mayfield – “So In Love”

Marvin Gaye – “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You”

Les Ya Toupas Du Zaire – “Je Ne Bois Pas Beaucoup”

Drexciya – “Andreaen Sand Dunes”

Jay-Z – “Dead Presidents II”

Frank Ocean – “Crack Rock”

M.C. Mack – “EZ Come EZ Go”

Aphex Twin – “IZ-US”

Burial – “Hiders”

Future – “Codeine Crazy”

Frank Ocean – “Chanel”

Lil Uzi Vert – “For Real”

Migos – “First 48″

Suspect – “Fbg”

Frank Ocean – “Nights”

Gunna – “YSL” (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Chief Keef – “Winnin” (Feat. King Louie)

Lil’ Sko – “Miss White Cocaine”

JME – “Man Dont Care” (Feat. Giggs)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Master”

Frank Ocean – “Pretty Sweet”