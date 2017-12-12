One week ago today Stereogum and our friends at Ad Hoc hosted A 2nd Stereogum Christmas Show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Charly Bliss, Mannequin Pussy, and Remember Sports all performed, and DJ Gabriela Tully Playmore kept us entertained between sets. It was an awesome night, and it reached its electrifying peak when headliners Charly Bliss debuted their cover of Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Ryan Muir captured video of the performance, which you can enjoy below. Merry Christmas!