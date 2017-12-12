Xenia Rubinos, Sammus, & Olga Bell – “Levitating”

A very talented trio made up of Xenia Rubinos, Sammus, and Olga Bell have teamed up together for a new track called “Levitating.” The collaboration came about at the behest of Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus, who had the three of them on her Red Bull Radio show last month to walk through the creation of the song. “Levitating” is light and warm but also incisive, and Rubinos and Sammus trade prickly words over Bell’s feather-weight beat. Listen to it below.

Xenia Rubinos tour dates:

01/27 New York, NY @ Ecstatic Music Fest

03/06 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

03/07 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

03/08 Boston, MA @ Royale *

03/09 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

* w/ Tune-Yards

“Levitating” is out now.