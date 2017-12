Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud has become a New York institution, and the guest-list on his new mixtape The Coast demonstrates how popular his latter-day boom-bap stylings have become. French Montana, Rick Ross, Playboi Carti, Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, Skepta, Curren$y, and Lil Yachty are just some of the featured performers, and both Prodigy and Chinx make posthumous appearances. Stream the whole project below.