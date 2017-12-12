Hear Stephen Malkmus’ Cover Of The Squidbillies Theme

Stephen Malkmus is the latest musician to cover the Squidbillies theme song. The Adult Swim animated show has already had Bob Mould, Steve Earle, Against Me!, Ty Segall, and “Weird Al” Yankovic cover it this season alone. “It was fun to listen to all the different takes on the theme song available on the ‘net, and to decide what direction to take it,” Malkmus told Billboard. “After several different takes with totally different chords and tempos, we decided to ‘bash it out’ in a loose, rock band style, keeping the same general chords progressions as the original.” Listen to his version of it and watch a quick behind-the-scenes video of him recording it below.