Mac DeMarco sat in with Jon Batiste And Stay Human on last night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert. As a result, the laconic indie rocker had the chance to meet Tom Hanks, who was there to promote his new movie The Post. DeMarco showed out in a custom homemade Tom Hanks T-shirt for the occasion. Check out photos from his Instagram below.

Had a #gr8time. Big #love to @jonbatiste. Another hot #T from #yrboi @matthewvolznyc A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

DeMarco also performed “One Another” from this year’s excellent This Old Dog: