Lydia Ainsworth – “Open Doors” Video

Lydia Ainsworth released her excellent sophomore album, Darling Of The Afterglow, earlier this year — revisit our interview with her about it — and today she’s shared a video for “Open Doors” from it. Ainsworth has a track record for strikingly beautiful videos — see the ones for “Into The Blue,” “The Road,” and “Afterglow” — and this one is no exception. It’s all harsh angles and wide open spaces as it alternates between a boxy empty room bathed in red and a playfully sinister dance with a masked figure. The video was directed by Xavier Girard Lachaine. Watch it below.

Darling Of The Afterglow is out now via Arbutus/Bella Union.