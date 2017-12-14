Massive Attack Rip Pete Tong For Murdering Their Song On His Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow

Right now, the veteran BBC Radio 1 host Pete Tong is hitting big venues with his Nostalgia Nightmare Roadshow tour. At his shows, Tong, with a huge orchestra and singer Jules Buckley with him, covers classic dance-music tracks from people like Moby, Fatboy Slim, and Daft Punk. At some of those shows, he’s also done a version of Massive Attack’s searching, emotive 1991 epic “Unfinished Sympathy.” Here’s a fan-made video:

But the members of Massive Attack aren’t especially happy about it. In a post on their Facebook, Massive Attack member 3D writes that Tong never asked permission to use the song. He also tells Tong that he should donate a portion of the proceeds from those shows — Massive Attack’s portion, specifically — to charity. Here’s what 3D has written: