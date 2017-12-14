In An “Internet Pop Quiz” St. Vincent Talks Favorite Subreddit, Latest Amazon Purchase, Erykah Badu Ignoring Her Text

St. Vincent recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while backstage she participated in an “Internet Pop Quiz” where she answered questions about her favorite person to follow on Twitter and Instagram, her favorite subreddit and emoji, the last thing she ordered online, and all the famous people’s numbers she has on her phone. (Erykah Badu didn’t text her back once.) Check it out below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now via Loma Vista.