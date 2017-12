Yucky Duster put out one of the year’s finest EPs in the playful Duster’s Lament, but the Brooklyn band are looking back to their 2016 self-titled debut with a new music video for “Construction Man.” Directed by Savannah Magruder, who also helmed their “Elementary School Dropout” video, it’s a fun little clip that sees the quartet getting some solid construction work done. Watch below via Tom Tom Magazine.

Yucky Duster is out now.