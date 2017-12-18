Dave Grohl Plays The Weird Wolf Man In Unaired SNL Digital Short

All good-guy Beck Bennett wants is to be with his buddies and have some chance of scoring a New Year’s kiss. Instead, classic-bro Kyle Mooney has him on a wild goose chase trying to figure out where the next hang is. Thank goodness for Dave Grohl and his 30-second cameo as a weird, wizardly wolf man who transports Beckett to a speakeasy via portal, only to be abandoned by Mooney yet again. Whomp whomp. Unlike Foo Fighters’ pair of performances, this New Year’s Eve-themed SNL short didn’t make it to air, but thankfully we can all watch the hopeless lack of communication transpire via YouTube.