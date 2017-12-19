Watch Rihanna In The Ocean’s 8 Trailer

One of next summer’s big prospective blockbusters is Ocean’s 8, a new reboot of the Ocean’s 11 franchise that stars an all-female cast of movie stars and celebrities. That cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as Rihanna and the New York rapper and comedian Awkwafina. The movie, about a jewelry heist at the Met Ball, just got its first trailer, and it appears that Rihanna will play some sort of dreadlocked boho slacker. It looks really fun! Check it out below.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters 6/8//18.