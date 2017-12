Erykah Badu curated a new Fela Kuti box set, and her debut album Baduizm turned 20 this year. On The Tonight Show last night, after an interview with Cardi B, Badu commemorated both of those landmarks, joining the Roots for a medley of Kuti’s Afrobeat classic “Sorrow Tears And Blood” and her own “On And On.” Dancer Storyboard P was also involved in the performance. Watch below.