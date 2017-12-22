Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
Santa is just fine on second reference to Santa Claus.
— AP Stylebook (@APStylebook) December 22, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|dg15
|Score:35 | Dec 19th
GOD. i FEAR. that the gum’s LOYALTY. to lorde is taking over our LOVE. for DAMN. this is how i FEEL. in my HUMBLE. opinion of course
|Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2017
|#9
|cokeparty
|Score:36 | Dec 21st
Look foward to listening to all these records with you folks. Just want to tell everyone here, from the editors right down to LosingMyEdge, that I really love this community so much. The fact that I have a place to talk music and whatever else comes up (bookclub 2018!) is such an incredible thing.
Appreciate You (even connielaw, theoretically),
|Posted in: The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018
|#8
|Pasquale A. Cicarella
|Score:37 | Dec 20th
Mama G: Now boys I am so glad to have you both here this Xmas. Liam dear, will you please peel the potatoes so we can have a nice mash?
*Liam begins to remove Noel’s clothing*
|Posted in: Noel And Liam Gallagher Have Apparently Made Up
|#7
|bikemail
|Score:41 | Dec 15th
Good.
|Posted in: XXXTentacion Jailed On New Charges, Could Face Decades In Prison
|#6
|HartfordTheWhale
|Score:44 | Dec 19th
Also, Duckworth.
|Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2017
|#5
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:46 | Dec 19th
I didn’t see that many people saying they voted for Lorde….
#conspiracy
|Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2017
|#4
|bingbonglol
|Score:49 | Dec 15th
XXXMas came early!!!!
|Posted in: XXXTentacion Jailed On New Charges, Could Face Decades In Prison
|#3
|dollface
|Score:50 | Dec 15th
I think the self referential nature of my sophomore release means that on the next record I’m really going to have to experiment with my sound.
Also, Win Butler got robbed for worst comment of the week, the way he doubled down on that lynching comment in the XXXTentacion thread was really… something.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#2
|cokeparty
|Score:56 | Dec 15th
Dollface should just thank everyone again and ride that wave.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|theyachtmaster
|Score:65 | Dec 19th
I am hearing rumors that poptimist voters were encouraged to cross over the border and vote. Anyone else hearing this? Anything to it? That might explain the 30% turnout higher than population percentage. Just reporting the rumor.
|Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2017
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|orta004
|Score:-13 | Dec 19th
You’re right. Melodrama is the pinnacle of pop songwriting. It says something that one of the better songs was co-written by Tove Lo whose own Queen of the Clouds is far greater than Melodrama. Green Light is a John Legend cover, right? Or is it a Beyonce cover?
|Posted in: The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2017
|#4
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-15 | Dec 15th
I can not stress enough that this is in no way racially motivated. Didn’t even consider it when saying he deserves to die. All I can say is I firmly support the death penalty against those where it can be unequivocally proven by multiple testimonies and/or photographs that the accused is guilty. I don’t care how illiberal it’s considered to be, the idea that some criminals deserve to live, even in prison, is absurd.
|Posted in: XXXTentacion Jailed On New Charges, Could Face Decades In Prison
|#3
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-16 | Dec 18th
Really? I can’t think of a single album that benefits from stopping halfway through.
inb4: durr hurr I stopped listening to Everything Now halfway through, fuck your stupid hat.
|Posted in: Lorde Announces Melodrama Vinyl
|#2
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-30 | Dec 15th
This man has no reason to remain on this plain of existence. If we didn’t have to give certified guilty scum fucks the royal expensive throne of the electric chair, I’m sure we’d save millions taking them “out back” Old Yeller style.
|Posted in: XXXTentacion Jailed On New Charges, Could Face Decades In Prison
|#1
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-35 | Dec 15th
Save us all the trouble and just hang the fucker instead!
|Posted in: XXXTentacion Jailed On New Charges, Could Face Decades In Prison
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|onlinecommenter
|Score:22 | Dec 21st
can’t wait for mbv and the wrens to not release albums next year
|Posted in: The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018