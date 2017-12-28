Jay-Z Teases New “Family Feud” Video Featuring Beyoncé And Blue Ivy

Jay-Z has shared a teaser for his new “Family Feud” video, which will be officially released tomorrow (12/29). The snippet features both Beyoncé and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and finds Jay speaking to an unknown entity (presumably a priest) in a church confessional booth. Jay has released a series of excellent videos to accompany songs off of his 2017 album 4:44; there’s “MaNyfaCedGod” (starring Lupita Nyong’o), the Friends-inspired “Moonlight,” “Bam” (featuring Damian Marley), the stirring clip for “The Story Of O.J.,” and visuals for “Kill Jay Z,” “4:44,” “Legacy,” “Smile,” and “Marcy Me.” Check out the “Family Feud” teaser below.