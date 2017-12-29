Watch Travis Scott Perform “Goosebumps” With A Little Kid

Travis Scott is a born collaborator. Just last week, he and Quavo teamed up to release the album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. And at a show earlier this week, Scott met his latest co-conspirator: An adorable little kid. As The FADER points out, Scott was doing one of his famously cranked-up live shows at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California two nights ago. During the show, he noticed a little kid in the crowd, and he brought him onstage and performed “Goosebumps” with him. Watch a fan-made video below.

You don’t have to be a fan of Scott to enjoy that kid’s offbeat pogoing.