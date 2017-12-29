I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we’ve got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna deprive someone of shine for a Roseanne joke. The year-end comment countdown will be published Sunday. Anyone get some sweet vinyl for Christmas?
Some lady guessed the price of a music package w/ @JasonIsbell and @PerfumeGenius LPs on The Price Is Right today and won a car. Congrats Valerie. (h/t @brooklynvegan) pic.twitter.com/7sIMTKjdVD
— (@scottgum) December 29, 2017
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|theyachtmaster
|Score:23 | Dec 22nd
|
While I wasn’t especially prolific this year I would like to point out that I also had the #1 comment for the first week of the year and it was for shifting on bloc.
Bookends, bitches.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#9
|bingbonglol
|Score:23 | Dec 22nd
|
wow Win almost Kunkle’d out this week. That’s p impressive.
I’m having fun listening through all of the releases that slipped through my ears this year, and ones that have been released in the time since. The Horror’s album is spectacular, Charli XCX’s latest is a stunning pop banger.
Huncho Jack is mostly a disappointment from a performance angle for the most part (the further Travis strays from his Days Before Rodeo/Rodeo style the more mundane he becomes, also I think I’m realizing a whole album of Quavo without his other Migos is way too much Quavo and that makes me appreciate Offset and Takeoff even more). I’m planning on listening to the National album in the next day or so, but I can’t handle another full length Gucci Mane project (sry Gucci). I also don’t believe that Offset and Cardi B’s relationship is real.
Thanks for a great year of comments, I thoroughly appreciate the commentariat for keeping me distracted at work this year, the Gum by standing out from other music websites, cokeparty’s essay length forays into the past, YBB’s uncanny memory and videos/pics of bloc’s dog that I see on twitter. what is this majestic creature’s name???
merry xmas u bastards
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|YBB.
|Score:24 | Dec 27th
|
The problem with yelling “Show me the receipts!” is that sometimes people actually have them.
|Posted in: Alice Glass Files Docs In Response To Ethan Kath Defamation Suit, Mentions Other Victims
|#7
|blochead
|Score:24 | Dec 22nd
|
Merry Xmas, all. A nicer lot of ruffians one couldn’t ask for.
Bloc
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#6
|johnnyfuckhead
|Score:24 | Dec 27th
|
Is it really that surprising that the lord isn’t returning
|Posted in: Israel Ambassador Requests Meeting With Lorde After Show Cancelation
|#5
|cokeparty
|Score:26 | Dec 26th
|
Darlene was Lorde before Lorde was Lorde.
|Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
|#4
|LeMonjello
|Score:27 | Dec 22nd
|
Have a merry Christmas, y’all! Or happy holidays if you’re a libtard.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#3
|sandro
|Score:33 | Dec 26th
|
And what about her barrs
|Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
|#2
|theyachtmaster
|Score:37 | Dec 22nd
|
Don’t sign ur posts
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|kvlt of blake
|Score:38 | Dec 26th
|
Her beats tho.
|Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|drummer729
|Score:-18 | Dec 24th
|
Really? What are the names of your relatives that served in the idf?? I have the ability to find their data if so. Your full of SHIT. I know I.T for a fact
|Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
|#4
|drummer729
|Score:-18 | Dec 24th
|
Btw, I will continue to call people a bitch if they are. As I will continue to call people a dick, which u probably are
|Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
|#3
|drummer729
|Score:-20 | Dec 24th
|
It’s funny that the list of artists that have boycotted Israel (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, lorde) are lists of people who you can assume lack even the most basic understanding of Middle East politics while the list of artists who are known to be thoughtful and open minded (nick cave, Elton John, Radiohead).
|Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
|#2
|drummer729
|Score:-24 | Dec 24th
|
Glad you cheer for people who take things at face value when a bunch of alt-left anti-semites who don’t understand the issue are able to convince clueless musicians to follow suit.
|Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
|#1
|drummer729
|Score:-33 | Dec 24th
|
What a bitch
|Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|bakedbeans
|Score:14 | Dec 22nd
|
for actual moments, nothing will top listening to Sufjan’s “The Only Thing” out of my iphone speaker with my daughter on my chest in the hospital at 6:00 in the morning the day after she was born. Excuse my while I get sappy and emotional, but that was probably the musical highlight of my life. The Only Thing has become my go-to bedtime lullaby, and I couldn’t ask for a better memory of my daughter.
Blessings to all, enjoy every moment you can and never forget to cherish the ones you love.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments