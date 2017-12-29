Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

wow Win almost Kunkle’d out this week. That’s p impressive. I’m having fun listening through all of the releases that slipped through my ears this year, and ones that have been released in the time since. The Horror’s album is spectacular, Charli XCX’s latest is a stunning pop banger. Huncho Jack is mostly a disappointment from a performance angle for the most part (the further Travis strays from his Days Before Rodeo/Rodeo style the more mundane he becomes, also I think I’m realizing a whole album of Quavo without his other Migos is way too much Quavo and that makes me appreciate Offset and Takeoff even more). I’m planning on listening to the National album in the next day or so, but I can’t handle another full length Gucci Mane project (sry Gucci). I also don’t believe that Offset and Cardi B’s relationship is real. Thanks for a great year of comments, I thoroughly appreciate the commentariat for keeping me distracted at work this year, the Gum by standing out from other music websites, cokeparty’s essay length forays into the past, YBB’s uncanny memory and videos/pics of bloc’s dog that I see on twitter. what is this majestic creature’s name??? merry xmas u bastards