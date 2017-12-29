Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude

I know you guys are awaiting The 50 Best Comments Of 2017 list, but we’ve got one final proper Shut Up, Dude first! Not gonna deprive someone of shine for a Roseanne joke. The year-end comment countdown will be published Sunday. Anyone get some sweet vinyl for Christmas?

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  theyachtmaster
Score:23 | Dec 22nd

While I wasn’t especially prolific this year I would like to point out that I also had the #1 comment for the first week of the year and it was for shifting on bloc.

Bookends, bitches.

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#9  bingbonglol
Score:23 | Dec 22nd

wow Win almost Kunkle’d out this week. That’s p impressive.

I’m having fun listening through all of the releases that slipped through my ears this year, and ones that have been released in the time since. The Horror’s album is spectacular, Charli XCX’s latest is a stunning pop banger.

Huncho Jack is mostly a disappointment from a performance angle for the most part (the further Travis strays from his Days Before Rodeo/Rodeo style the more mundane he becomes, also I think I’m realizing a whole album of Quavo without his other Migos is way too much Quavo and that makes me appreciate Offset and Takeoff even more). I’m planning on listening to the National album in the next day or so, but I can’t handle another full length Gucci Mane project (sry Gucci). I also don’t believe that Offset and Cardi B’s relationship is real.

Thanks for a great year of comments, I thoroughly appreciate the commentariat for keeping me distracted at work this year, the Gum by standing out from other music websites, cokeparty’s essay length forays into the past, YBB’s uncanny memory and videos/pics of bloc’s dog that I see on twitter. what is this majestic creature’s name???

merry xmas u bastards
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#8  YBB.
Score:24 | Dec 27th

The problem with yelling “Show me the receipts!” is that sometimes people actually have them.
Posted in: Alice Glass Files Docs In Response To Ethan Kath Defamation Suit, Mentions Other Victims
#7  blochead
Score:24 | Dec 22nd

Merry Xmas, all. A nicer lot of ruffians one couldn’t ask for.

Bloc
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#6  johnnyfuckhead
Score:24 | Dec 27th

Is it really that surprising that the lord isn’t returning
Posted in: Israel Ambassador Requests Meeting With Lorde After Show Cancelation
#5  cokeparty
Score:26 | Dec 26th

Darlene was Lorde before Lorde was Lorde.

Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
#4  LeMonjello
Score:27 | Dec 22nd

Have a merry Christmas, y’all! Or happy holidays if you’re a libtard.

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#3  sandro
Score:33 | Dec 26th

And what about her barrs
Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel
#2  theyachtmaster
Score:37 | Dec 22nd

Don’t sign ur posts

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
#1  kvlt of blake
Score:38 | Dec 26th

Her beats tho.
Posted in: Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  drummer729
Score:-18 | Dec 24th

Really? What are the names of your relatives that served in the idf?? I have the ability to find their data if so. Your full of SHIT. I know I.T for a fact

Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
#4  drummer729
Score:-18 | Dec 24th

Btw, I will continue to call people a bitch if they are. As I will continue to call people a dick, which u probably are
Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
#3  drummer729
Score:-20 | Dec 24th

It’s funny that the list of artists that have boycotted Israel (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, lorde) are lists of people who you can assume lack even the most basic understanding of Middle East politics while the list of artists who are known to be thoughtful and open minded (nick cave, Elton John, Radiohead).
Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
#2  drummer729
Score:-24 | Dec 24th

Glad you cheer for people who take things at face value when a bunch of alt-left anti-semites who don’t understand the issue are able to convince clueless musicians to follow suit.
Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests
#1  drummer729
Score:-33 | Dec 24th

What a bitch
Posted in: Lorde Cancels Israel Concert Date Amid Protests

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  bakedbeans
Score:14 | Dec 22nd

for actual moments, nothing will top listening to Sufjan’s “The Only Thing” out of my iphone speaker with my daughter on my chest in the hospital at 6:00 in the morning the day after she was born. Excuse my while I get sappy and emotional, but that was probably the musical highlight of my life. The Only Thing has become my go-to bedtime lullaby, and I couldn’t ask for a better memory of my daughter.

Blessings to all, enjoy every moment you can and never forget to cherish the ones you love.
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments