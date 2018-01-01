American Pleasure Club – “New Year’s Eve”

Just last week Teenage Suicide mastermind Sam Ray rechristened the project American Pleasure Club and released a new eight-song mini-album called I Blew On A Dandelion And The Whole World Disappeared. As indieheads points out, yesterday Ray, who also records as Ricky Eat Acid, took to Tumblr to share another new American Pleasure Club song called “New Year’s Eve.” Ray says it’s from another new “mixtape/album” called A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This coming “pretty soon.” He also shared a free download of “New Year’s Eve” via Zippyshare, which you can check out below.