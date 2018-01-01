Carrie Underwood Says She “Might Look A Bit Different” After Getting More Than 40 Facial Stitches Following Fall

Carrie Underwood underwent surgery for a broken wrist after a fall on the steps at her home in November, and she’s now revealing she also sustained an injury to her face in the accident. In a letter to fan club members, the singer says she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face the night of the incident and may appear “different” when they see her again.

“I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she writes, according to People, who sourced their quotes to ET and Taste Of Country. (Fan club website content can only be accessed by fan club members.)

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she adds.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher, Underwood’s husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood says.

The country star goes on to say that she’s doing well but “not quite looking the same.”

Underwood continues: “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she says. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Although Underwood posted a selfie on Instagram in late December, she covered most of her face with a cozy scarf she was recommending to her followers.

