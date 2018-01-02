Yesterday, Flying Lotus producer PBDY posted a new mix called Brainfeeder 2017 ∞ 2018, and it features new tracks from many of the label’s artists. In the mix’s SoundCloud description, PBDY calls it “A collection of Brainfeeder tracks & rarities as well as a glimpse of what’s to come in 2018.” The mix includes tracks from Brainfeeder artists like Iglooghost and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, as well as a couple of Thundercat remixes. And tucked away at the end, there’s “Quarantine,” a new instrumental from Brainfeeder boss Flying Lotus. “Quarantine” is a low-key, jazz-inflected track laced with what sounds like live percussion, strings, and stand-up bass. It’s the last song on the 46-minute playlist. Check out the full mix below.

So: New FlyLo album this year?