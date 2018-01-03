Watch Margo Price Sing The Hell Out Of “A Little Pain” On Colbert

Late last year, the old-school country shitkicker Margo Price released a very good album called All American Made. And last night, she was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to sing the rollicking single “A Little Pain.” Price had her great touring band and a string quartet with her, and she knew how to work the stage, making a simple gesture like pulling her microphone from its stand resonate dramatically. Toward the end of the performance, she ventured out into the crowd and hit one monster note; it’s something to see. See it below.

All American Made is out now on Third Man.