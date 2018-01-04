Boston Calling 2018 Lineup

Another day, another festival lineup with Eminem at the top. Following Coachella and Governors Ball, Boston Calling is the latest contender to reveal its 2018 lineup, and like both of those festivals, it features Eminem as one of its main headliners. The other two are the Killers and Jack White, and the rest of the bill is rounded out by artists including Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, Dirty Projectors, Paramore, St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Thundercat, the Decemberists, Tyler The Creator, Perfume Genius, Charly Bliss, Thee Oh Sees, Khalid, Brockhampton, Maggie Rogers, Belly, Julien Baker, the Menzingers, (Sandy) Alex G, Big Thief, Mount Kimbie, and Noname. Curated by the National’s Aaron Dessner along with a series of special programming curated and hosted by Natalie Portman, the fest takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, 5/25-27, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Find ticket information here and check out the full music and comedy/entertainment lineups below.

2018 Music Lineup

Eminem

The Killers

Jack White

Queens of the Stone Age

The National

Paramore

Tyler, The Creator

Khalid

Bryson Tiller

Portugal The Man

Fleet Foxes

St. Vincent

The Decemberists

Brockhampton

Maggie Rogers

Royal Blood

Manchester Orchestra

Daniel Caesar

Dirty Projectors

Stormzy

Thundercat

Belly

Pussy Riot

Julien Baker

Alvvays

The Menzingers

Thee Oh Sees

Perfume Genius

Noname

(Sandy) Alex G

Big Thief

Mount Kimbie

Citizen

Pond

Zola Jesus

Taylor Bennett

Westside Gunn & Conway

Charly Bliss

Leikeli47

Field Report

Lillie Mae

Tauk

This Is The Kit

Weakened Friends

Stl Gld

2018 Comedy & Entertainment

Natalie Portman

Pod Save America

Lovett or Leave It

Jenny Slate

Bridget Everett

Cameron Esposito

Tony Hinchcliffe

Jo Firestone

Max Silvestri

Martin Urbano