Boston Calling 2018 Lineup

Another day, another festival lineup with Eminem at the top. Following Coachella and Governors Ball, Boston Calling is the latest contender to reveal its 2018 lineup, and like both of those festivals, it features Eminem as one of its main headliners. The other two are the Killers and Jack White, and the rest of the bill is rounded out by artists including Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, Dirty Projectors, Paramore, St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Thundercat, the Decemberists, Tyler The Creator, Perfume Genius, Charly Bliss, Thee Oh Sees, Khalid, Brockhampton, Maggie Rogers, Belly, Julien Baker, the Menzingers, (Sandy) Alex G, Big Thief, Mount Kimbie, and Noname. Curated by the National’s Aaron Dessner along with a series of special programming curated and hosted by Natalie Portman, the fest takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, 5/25-27, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Find ticket information here and check out the full music and comedy/entertainment lineups below.
2018 Music Lineup
Eminem
The Killers
Jack White
Queens of the Stone Age
The National
Paramore
Tyler, The Creator
Khalid
Bryson Tiller
Portugal The Man
Fleet Foxes
St. Vincent
The Decemberists
Brockhampton
Maggie Rogers
Royal Blood
Manchester Orchestra
Daniel Caesar
Dirty Projectors
Stormzy
Thundercat
Belly
Pussy Riot
Julien Baker
Alvvays
The Menzingers
Thee Oh Sees
Perfume Genius
Noname
(Sandy) Alex G
Big Thief
Mount Kimbie
Citizen
Pond
Zola Jesus
Taylor Bennett
Westside Gunn & Conway
Charly Bliss
Leikeli47
Field Report
Lillie Mae
Tauk
This Is The Kit
Weakened Friends
Stl Gld
2018 Comedy & Entertainment
Natalie Portman
Pod Save America
Lovett or Leave It
Jenny Slate
Bridget Everett
Cameron Esposito
Tony Hinchcliffe
Jo Firestone
Max Silvestri
Martin Urbano