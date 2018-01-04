Super Natural Psycho – “Umbrella Man” & “R.E.M.O.”

Enigmatic New York rockers Super Natural Psycho mostly play shows with DIY hardcore bands, and they put out their 2016 LP …as it is on Pop Wig, the label started by Baltimore hardcore all-star Turnstile. But Super Natural Psycho don’t make hardcore. Instead, they specialize in a dreamy, gentle, almost campfire-ready take on psychedelic rock. Their music is gorgeous, and it is not at all what you’d expect to hear from the scene that they seem to represent. The band just came out with two lush, restrained new songs, “Umbrella Man” and “R.E.M.O.,” and you can hear them both below.

<a href="http://supernaturalpsycho.bandcamp.com/album/umbrella-man-b-w-r-e-m-o" target="_blank">Umbrella Man b/w R.E.M.O. by Super Natural Psycho</a>

You can buy “Umbrella Man” and “R.E.M.O.” at Bandcamp, but they will cost you, no joke, $1,000.