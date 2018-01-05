Dream Wife – “Hey Heartbreaker” Video

The English-Icelandic rock trio Dream Wife are releasing their self-titled debut album this month, and today we get to hear another song from it. The fiery “Hey Heartbreaker” is powered by handclaps, rangy electric guitar, and a danceable pulse that wouldn’t sound out of place in an old iPod commercial. It reminds me of early aughts ragers like Le Tigre and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and it arrives with an animated video by Mason London depicting the members of Dream Wife as rock ‘n’ roll robots performing at a bar. Watch below, and please do not antagonize the robots.

Dream Wife is out 1/26. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.