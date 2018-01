Here is a freshly viral video of a Tyrannosaurus Rex conducting the Colorado Symphony. They are performing John Williams’ theme from Jurassic Park, of course.

My entire life has led to this moment… T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018

As Nerdist points out, this momentous event actually occurred last March at the Colorado Comic Con, but better late than never, we say.