David Letterman’s net Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres one week from today. A trailer for the show just dropped, revealing the celebrities who’ll be joining Letterman throughout the year. Among them are Jay-Z and Jay-Z’s personal friend Barack Obama. George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Howard Stern, and Tina Fey round out the initial guest list. Episodes will roll out once a month, each one 60 minutes in length. Watch the trailer below.