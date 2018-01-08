Eminem Attacks Revival Critics On New Remix: “Bitch, Suck My Dick!”

Eminem’s new album Revival is very bad, and many critics — including our own Tom Breihan — have warned the public about its sonic hazards. Eminem has had it up to here with that noise, so on a new remix of Revival track “Chloroseptic,” following guest verses from 2 Chainz and Phresher, Marshall Mathers goes off on his critics.

Unfortunately, Tom doesn’t get his very own “That’s an awfully hot coffee pot“-style takedown. Em actually seems more incensed at YouTube vlogger types: “Not as raw as I was? ‘Walk On Water’ sucks? Bitch, suck my dick/ Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit ‘fore you heard it, so you formed you verdict/ While you sat with your arms crossed, did your little reaction videos and talked over songs/ Nah, dog, y’all sayin’ I lost it, your fuckin’ marbles are gone.”

The end of the song includes Em play-acting some complaints about the project — “What’s with all the conscious rap?/ P!nk, Beyoncé this, and Kehlani that” — before concluding, “I just add it to the fuel in my rocket pack.” His verse also includes the line, “Why can’t you be more like Macklemore/ Why you always gotta smack a whore?” so there’s that.

The “Chloroseptic” remix has made its way to YouTube, so listen below.