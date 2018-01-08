Palm – “Dog Milk” Video

The Philly-based band Palm will release their new album, Rock Island, next month. It follows the art rockers’ excellent debut Trading Basics, and we’ve already heard two singles: “Pearly” and “Dog Milk.” Palm shared a video for the latter today in which the band takes a trip to the zoo and performs on a rooftop as an elevated train speeds by. Watch and check out Palm’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour dates:

01/19 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

01/20 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom *

02/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel ~

02/16 Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^

02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe ^

02/19 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar ^

02/20 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^

02/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club ^

02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^

02/23 Madison, WI @ Der Rathskellar (University of Wisconsin) ^

02/24 Grinnell, IA @ Gardner Lounge (Grinnell College) ^

02/26 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge ^

02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

02/28 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

03/01 Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^

03/02 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar ^

03/05 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^

03/06 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ^

03/09 San Diego, CA @ SPACE ^

03/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Music Fest

03/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

03/13 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide ^

03/14-17 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse ^

03/20 Atlanta, GA @ 529 ^

03/21 Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^

03/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast ^

03/23 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

03/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

* w/ Deerhoof

~ Record Release Show

^ w/ The Spirit of the Beehive

Rock Island is out 2/9 via Carpark Records.