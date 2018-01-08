Palm – “Dog Milk” Video

The Philly-based band Palm will release their new album, Rock Island, next month. It follows the art rockers’ excellent debut Trading Basics, and we’ve already heard two singles: “Pearly” and “Dog Milk.” Palm shared a video for the latter today in which the band takes a trip to the zoo and performs on a rooftop as an elevated train speeds by. Watch and check out Palm’s 2018 tour dates below.
Tour dates:
01/19 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *
01/20 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom *
02/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel ~
02/16 Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^
02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe ^
02/19 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar ^
02/20 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ^
02/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club ^
02/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ^
02/23 Madison, WI @ Der Rathskellar (University of Wisconsin) ^
02/24 Grinnell, IA @ Gardner Lounge (Grinnell College) ^
02/26 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge ^
02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
02/28 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^
03/01 Seattle, WA @ Barboza ^
03/02 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar ^
03/05 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^
03/06 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ^
03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ^
03/09 San Diego, CA @ SPACE ^
03/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Flying Burrito Music Fest
03/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^
03/13 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide ^
03/14-17 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse ^
03/20 Atlanta, GA @ 529 ^
03/21 Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^
03/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast ^
03/23 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^
03/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^
03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^
* w/ Deerhoof
~ Record Release Show
^ w/ The Spirit of the Beehive
Rock Island is out 2/9 via Carpark Records.