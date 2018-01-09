Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup

Bonnaroo’s 2018 lineup has arrived. Eminem, the Killers, and Muse are headlining, and the undercard includes Future, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Chromeo, Brockhampton, Broken Social Scene, First Aid Kit, Dua Lipa, T-Pain, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Japanese Breakfast, Alex Lahey, and Pond. The Manchester, Tennessee festival runs from 6/7-10 this year, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Find ticket information here and check out the full lineup below.

Eminem

The Killers

Muse

Future

Bassnectar

Sturgill Simpson

Bon Iver (playing 2 unique sets)

Khalid

Kaskade

Paramore

Alt-J

Dua Lipa

Sheryl Crow

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Sylvan Esso

Rebelution

The Revivalists

Virtual Self

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Rufus Du Sol

Chromeo

STS9

Alison Wonderland

Moon Taxi

Carnage

BROCKHAMPTON

Old Crow Medicine Show

Playboi Carti

The Glitch Mob

Rag‘N’Bone Man

Broken Social Scene

Superjam

Grand Ole Opry

First Aid Kit

Jungle

Tash Sultana

T-Pain

Manchester Orchestra

Brothers Osborne

Gryffin

What So Not

Rich Brian

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Billie Ellish

Daniel Caesar

Kali Uchis

Kayzo

Slander

ARIZONA

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Lany

Thundercat

Mavis Staples

Hippie Sabotage

Big Wild

Shiba San

Sir Sly

Denzel Curry

Moses Sumney

Snakehips

Tyler Childers

Mr. Carmack

Valentino Khan

Amadou & Mariam

Midland

Opiou

Japanese Breakfast

Jessie Reyez

K?D

R.LUM.R

Noura Mint Semali

Gogo Penguin

Lissie

Chris Lake

Billy Kenny b2b Mija

Durand Jones & The Indications

Space Jesus

Manic Focus

Boogie T b2b Squnto

Ikebe Shakedown

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Spafford

Said the Sky

Elohim

Melvv

Alex Lahey

Knox Fortune

Lewis Capaldi

Ron Gallo

Pond

Loudpvck

Conway + Westside Gunn

CloZee

Chase Atlantic

Leven Kali

Everything Everything

Frenship

Droeloe

Taska Black

Mikky Ekko

The Spencer Lee Band

Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage

Blank Range

Bayonne

Bruno Major

Duckwrth

The War and Treaty

Cyn

Arlie

Dreamers

Spencer Ludwig

The Brummies

Jalen N’Gonda

Jaira Burns

OkeyDokey

Zeshan B

The Regrettes

Tobi Lou

Shey Baba

Chastity Brown

Topaz Jones

Kyle Dion

The Texas Gentlemen

Michael Blume

Post Animal

Southern Avenue

Larkin Poe

Colin Elmore & The Danville Train

The Blue Stones

Michigan Rattlers

Matt Maeson

Fletcher

Matt Holubowski

Victory Boyd

Saro

FLOR

Oliver Hazard

Jade Bird

John Splithoff

Colin MacLeod

*repeat repeat

Low Cut Connie

Davie

Biyo

Walden

Hundred Handed