Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup

Bonnaroo’s 2018 lineup has arrived. Eminem, the Killers, and Muse are headlining, and the undercard includes Future, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Chromeo, Brockhampton, Broken Social Scene, First Aid Kit, Dua Lipa, T-Pain, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Japanese Breakfast, Alex Lahey, and Pond. The Manchester, Tennessee festival runs from 6/7-10 this year, and tickets go on sale this Friday. Find ticket information here and check out the full lineup below.
Eminem
The Killers
Muse
Future
Bassnectar
Sturgill Simpson
Bon Iver (playing 2 unique sets)
Khalid
Kaskade
Paramore
Alt-J
Dua Lipa
Sheryl Crow
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Sylvan Esso
Rebelution
The Revivalists
Virtual Self
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Rufus Du Sol
Chromeo
STS9
Alison Wonderland
Moon Taxi
Carnage
BROCKHAMPTON
Old Crow Medicine Show
Playboi Carti
The Glitch Mob
Rag‘N’Bone Man
Broken Social Scene
Superjam
Grand Ole Opry
First Aid Kit
Jungle
Tash Sultana
T-Pain
Manchester Orchestra
Brothers Osborne
Gryffin
What So Not
Rich Brian
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Billie Ellish
Daniel Caesar
Kali Uchis
Kayzo
Slander
ARIZONA
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Lany
Thundercat
Mavis Staples
Hippie Sabotage
Big Wild
Shiba San
Sir Sly
Denzel Curry
Moses Sumney
Snakehips
Tyler Childers
Mr. Carmack
Valentino Khan
Amadou & Mariam
Midland
Opiou
Japanese Breakfast
Jessie Reyez
K?D
R.LUM.R
Noura Mint Semali
Gogo Penguin
Lissie
Chris Lake
Billy Kenny b2b Mija
Durand Jones & The Indications
Space Jesus
Manic Focus
Boogie T b2b Squnto
Ikebe Shakedown
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Spafford
Said the Sky
Elohim
Melvv
Alex Lahey
Knox Fortune
Lewis Capaldi
Ron Gallo
Pond
Loudpvck
Conway + Westside Gunn
CloZee
Chase Atlantic
Leven Kali
Everything Everything
Frenship
Droeloe
Taska Black
Mikky Ekko
The Spencer Lee Band
Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage
Blank Range
Bayonne
Bruno Major
Duckwrth
The War and Treaty
Cyn
Arlie
Dreamers
Spencer Ludwig
The Brummies
Jalen N’Gonda
Jaira Burns
OkeyDokey
Zeshan B
The Regrettes
Tobi Lou
Shey Baba
Chastity Brown
Topaz Jones
Kyle Dion
The Texas Gentlemen
Michael Blume
Post Animal
Southern Avenue
Larkin Poe
Colin Elmore & The Danville Train
The Blue Stones
Michigan Rattlers
Matt Maeson
Fletcher
Matt Holubowski
Victory Boyd
Saro
FLOR
Oliver Hazard
Jade Bird
John Splithoff
Colin MacLeod
*repeat repeat
Low Cut Connie
Davie
Biyo
Walden
Hundred Handed