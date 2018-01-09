Stream The Royal They Foreign Being

We were big fans of the Royal They’s 2016 self-titled debut, which presented the Brooklyn trio as a thrilling composite of grunge sludge, shapeshifting post-punk dynamism, and charged-up power-pop hooks. “Sludgefucker,” the ferocious first single from the band’s sophomore release Foreign Being, made us love them even more. Now the full album is getting ready to drop, and they’re letting us hear it a little early. Foreign Being continues to carve out this band’s compelling identity with an array of catchy, explosive, unpredictable songs that remind me of a bunch of amazing bands (Fugazi, Nirvana, Chumped, Charly Bliss) but add up to something entirely unique. Stream it below.

Foreign Being is out 1/13 on King Pizza. Pre-order it here. The Royal They are playing an album release show on 1/13 at Gutter Bar in Brooklyn.