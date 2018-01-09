G-Eazy Ends Partnership With H&M In Response To Viral “Monkey” Image

G-Eazy announced Tuesday (1/9) that he is terminating his partnership with H&M ahead of his upcoming line with the clothing company.

The news comes in response to H&M receiving heavy backlash after a photo went viral of a black boy modeling a hoodie that reads “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” The Weeknd also broke off his relationship with the company after seeing the photo.

G-Eazy posted on Instagram a drawing of the boy wearing the hoodie, but this time with a crown over his head and “Coolest King In The World” written across his chest.

“Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&M,” the rapper wrote. “Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end.”

“Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creativem and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable,” he continued.

G-Eazy’s collaboration with H&M was expected to launch 3/1. Read the full post below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.