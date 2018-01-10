Loma – “Relay Runner” Video

Loma, the Texas indie-rock team-up of Cross Record’s Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski plus Shearwater’s Jonathan Meiburg, are putting out their self-titled debut next month. So far, they’ve shared two songs from it, the expansive “Black Willow” and the hypnotic krautrocker “Relay Runner,” and now they’ve shared a music video for the latter. The clip from Allison Beonde and Emily Cross finds Cross training and chilling in the desert, and you can check it out below.

Loma is out 2/16 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.