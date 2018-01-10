Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Dunce” Video (Prod. Dan Deacon)

It’s been four years since local Baltimore heroes and Band To Watch alums Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released their last full-length, 2014’s Party Jail, but today the duo has announced that their third album will come out in March. It’s called Riddles, and they got their friend and fellow Baltimorean Dan Deacon to produce and co-write it with them. Lead single “Dunce” has the same bobbing sense of rhythm that’s characterized the best ESMB songs, but it feels more refined: a wriggling and menacing growl that honors their scrappy roots while forging an exciting new path. The accompanying video finds the two of them cruising around Brooklyn in the dead of night in a shiny red car, showing off the charisma that makes their live shows so memorable. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Dunce”

02 “Seagull”

03 “Riddles”

04 “Dizzy Devil”

05 “Wave To The Water”

06 “Rust”

07 “Kid Radium”

08 “Humbucker Blues”

09 “Tom”

10 “Culebra”

Tour dates:

03/01 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/03 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03/04 Raleigh, NC @ Kings

03/05 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/06 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

03/07 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

03/09 Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery

03/12 Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown

03/13 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company

03/14 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/15-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 Hot Springs, AK @ VOV Fest

03/20 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/26 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room

03/31 Portland, OR @ The Know

04/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

04/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub

04/06 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/07 Milwaukee, WI @ Quarters Rock N Roll Palace

04/08 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/10 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/11 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

04/12 Providence, RI @ AS220

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Riddles is out 3/2 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here. Select pre-order bundles come with bags of coffee beans (Ed Schrader’s Music Beans, naturally) that were roasted by the band’s Devlin Rice.