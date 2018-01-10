Watch Julien Baker’s Powerful Tiny Desk Concert

Not that many people get invited back to do a second installment of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, but Julien Baker is one of the elite few. Baker did her first Tiny Desk Concert in 2016, when she was touring behind her shattering debut album Sprained Ankle. Since then, she’s released the even-better Turn Out The Lights, and every one of her performances is a total must-see; her Colbert appearance last week was one for the ages. And for her second Tiny Desk, she brought violinist Camille Faulkner and played three Turn Out The Lights songs, including first single “Appointments.” Switching from piano to acoustic guitar to loop-assisted electric guitar, she showed real versatility. And she sang the hell out of some songs that are both great and sad. Watch the performance below.

Meanwhile, Baker, who you should really see live, just unveiled a new run of North American tour dates, most of them with Tancred. Here they are:

4/05 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

4/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater #

4/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom #

4/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

4/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center #

4/13 – Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre #

4/14 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRio t#

4/15 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

4/16 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre #

4/17 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

4/19 – Lancaster ,PA @ Chameleon Club #

4/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall #

4/21 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

4/28-29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The National Homecoming Festival

5/25-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

# with Tancred

Turn Out The Lights is out now on Matador.