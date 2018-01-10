Watch Paramore Cover SZA’s “20 Something”

Paramore have come along way from their emo/pop-punk roots; just look at their cover choices. As The FADER points out, the band has taken to playing a piece of “20 Something,” the minimal acoustic song from Ctrl, the great recent album from Paramore’s fellow beloved pop phenom SZA. In concert, the band works a bit of “20 Something” into their own similarly themed 2013 song “Grow Up.” Watch a video below.

Paramore performed a mashup of their song “Grow Up” and SZA’s “20 Something” at their show last night. pic.twitter.com/Iw8ea3kUEi — DAILY SZA (@CampSZA) January 10, 2018

SZA, it bears mentioning, is a fan:

Literally slap me . Shits CRAZY . Wow . Go OFF queen . 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/EAqdSo3DR8 — SZA (@sza) January 10, 2018

Ctrl is out now on TDE/RCA. Meanwhile, Paramore’s new album After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen. Both cracked our list of last year’s 50 best albums.