Johnny Jewel – “Digital Rain” Video

Still no word on when or if Chromatics’ Dear Tommy will ever be released — we included it on our Most Anticipated Albums list in the hopes that this year it might finally come out — but, either way, Johnny Jewel has just announced a new album of instrumental tracks called Digital Rain, following last year’s similar collection Windswept. Johnny Jewel has released the spacey title track from the album alongside the announcement, with a split-screen video that echoes the composition’s forlorn mood. Check it out below, along with a statement from Jewel about Digital Rain.

Here’s Johnny Jewel’s statement on the album from a press release (via Pitchfork)

After living a few years in a desert climate, I realized I was nostalgic for the constant presence of precipitation from every city I once called home. The sound of hail ricocheting off my roof in Houston…. The floods crashing in from the Gulf of Mexico that would destroy my mother’s house three times…. The constant kiss of drizzle on the streets of Portland, and the morning rain against the windshield of Trimet city bus number 15 that I would ride home after recording all night…. The snow buried row houses of Montreal where my daughter was born, and the rhythmic feel of ice cracking under my boots for six months straight. The desert is constant, and I love this repetitious ritual of Los Angeles so much. As moisture and humid weather seem more and more like a dream I once had or a fading memory of the places I fell in love with…. I wanted to make a record without drums, without lyrics, vague in form. Each track morphing and eclipsing the next like the ever-changing movement of clouds obscuring the moon.

Tracklist:

01 “Digital Rain”

02 “Black Pyramid”

03 “The City Of Roses”

04 “Double Exposure”

05 “The Runner”

06 “Air Museum”

07 “Monsoon”

08 “Magma”

09 “What If?”

10 “The Windscreen”

11 “Mirror Image 12 Liquid Lucite”

13 “Aerosol”

14 “Ship of Theseus”

15 “La Ville de Neige”

16 “Seven Corners”

17 “Cellophane”

18 “Pulsations”

19 “Houston”

Digital Rain is out 1/26 via Italians Do It Better.