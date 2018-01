Next week, the twitchy, nervy UK post-punk trio Shopping will release their new album The Official Body, which they recorded with the former Orange Juice frontman Edwyn Collins producing. The band finds a lot of room for hooks and exhilaration in their spartan old-school attack, and their brittle grooves are a lot of fun, especially when they recall early B-52s. We’ve posted first single “The Hype,” and now you can stream the whole album at NPR.

The Official Body is out 1/19 on FatCat.