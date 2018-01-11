NADINE – “Pews”

We’ve heard two tracks from the forthcoming debut NADINE album already — “Ultra Pink” and “Not My Kind Of Movie” — and today the group, which is made up of Nadia Hulett and Ava Luna’s Julian Fader and Carlos Hernandez, have shared another song from Oh My. “Pews” is twitchy and liturgical, as Hulett’s smooth voice weighs an ingrained value system against the realities of everyday life. “Crawling through the pews late at night/ Hiding from the funeral/ We could go up, take the easy way out,” she sings, the track gorgeously unfurling around her. Check it out below.

Oh My is out 1/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.