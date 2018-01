Coney Island rap fundamentalist Your Old Droog released his impressive Packs album last year. And today, he’s come up with something fearsome, teaming with Buffalo hardhead champion Conway — who just released the excellent G.O.A.T. album — on a lurching, dusty banger called “Cement 4’s.” Over a neck-snap beat from producer Sadhudgold, Conway and Droog take turns talking shit, no hook needed. Listen below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

“Cement 4’s” is out now at iTunes.