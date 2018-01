Last month, the folky North Carolina dance-pop duo Sylvan Esso followed their 2017 LP What Now by offering up a folky, very much not dance-pop cover of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood song “There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You.” And now they’re back with another standalone single, the dance-poppy, very much not folky, and somewhat confusingly titled “PARAD(w/m)E.” Check it below.